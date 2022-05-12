AEW's Darby Allin Hits Death-Defying Stunt Off Ladder In Wild Match W/ Jeff Hardy

Play video content AEW

Pro wrestler Darby Allin tore down the house Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite when he pulled off a death-defying stunt ... jumping off the top of a ladder and crashing into 8 steel chairs -- and Jeff Hardy, too!!

It all went down at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island, NY, when Allin (with Sting) was in action against Jeff (with his brother Matt) in a first-round, anything goes match in the Owen Hart Men's Foundation tourney.

Hardy and Allin were exchanging blows all match, but things picked up when the "KING of the extreme" set up a ladder in the middle of the ring ... with obvious plans on using it.

Allin, who introduced multiple chairs into the match that he pulled from underneath the ring, flipped the script on Jeff ... hitting him with his signature Swanton Bomb finisher off the top of the ladder ... through the chairs.

In the insane clip, it appears Allin was paying homage to 44-year-old Hardy, 'cause he even mimicked the hand movements Jeff does before performing his Swanton Bomb move.

The spot in the match was sick ... and the AEW fans in attendance lost it, especially since they're not used to seeing Jeff on the receiving end of crazy stunts in the squared circle.