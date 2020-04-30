WWE's Jeff Hardy Opens Up On Alcohol Rehab After DWI Arrest, 'I Learned A Lot'

Play video content Breaking News WWE/After The Bell with Corey Graves

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy says he personally called WWE and asked for help the day before his recent DWI arrest ... admitting he knew something was wrong and wanted to change.

Remember, 42-year-old Hardy was busted for drunk driving on Oct. 3 ... adding to his history of several alcohol and drug-related arrests throughout his career.

The Charismatic Enigma opened up about his struggles with the "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves this week ... revealing how going to inpatient rehab for the first time helped him face his issues head-on.

"I’ve learned so much in recovery ... just little things like one day at a time, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man."

Hardy got candid about his conversation with Vince McMahon's org before his DWI, saying, "I called WWE and said, ‘I need help. I need treatment. There’s something wrong with me, with this alcohol thing.'"

Now, Hardy is focused on staying clean and sober ... and hopes that keeps him out of handcuffs.

"There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like, own that ... and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again, I’m never going to get into any other trouble."