WWE Wrestler Jeff Hardy Arrested for Drunk in Public

Exclusive Myrtle Beach PD

WWE Wrestler Jeff Hardy -- aka Brother Nero -- was arrested this weekend down in South Carolina for allegedly being drunk in public.

Jeff was arrested and booked early Saturday morning for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, where he posed for this mug shot. Jeff's distinguishable features are on full display -- his large gauges in his ears, and his unique facial hair make him stand out like a sore thumb among the Friday night lineup for Myrtle Beach PD.

It's unclear what exactly led to his arrest -- we're working on getting more deets -- but we're told he was released at some point Saturday on less than $200 bond.

Jeff is currently dealing with a knee injury -- for which he underwent surgery earlier this year and is recovering -- that's kept him out of the ring for a bit. He normally wrestles as one half of the Hardy Boyz for the SmackDown brand of the company.