Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Could Return To AEW In 6-8 Weeks

Matt Hardy is optimistic his brother, Jeff, will return to AEW sometime soon ... saying the wrestling star is doing well and taking care of himself during his time away from the squared-circle.

Matt gave an update on Jeff -- who resurfaced last week in a pic with a fan in North Carolina -- during a chat with fellow AEW wrestler Isiah Kassidy ... where he confirmed his bro is recovering from a recent eye surgery.

"His eyes were just a little off-set, probably from wear and tear and beating his body up," Matt said. "They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes."

"So they corrected that [with] surgery, and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay."

As we previously reported, Jeff found himself in some trouble outside the ring lately -- he submitted a written no contest plea in his DUI case in February ... and was given a 38-day credit for jail time he already served.

AEW suspended Jeff following his DUI arrest last June ... but Matt believes Jeff's hard work outside the ring is positioning him to return to action in the coming months.

