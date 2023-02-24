Jeff Hardy DUI Case Closed, License Reportedly Suspended For 10 Years

Jeff Hardy is putting his most recent legal problem behind him -- the wrestling star's June DUI case in Florida was officially closed on Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to the Volusia County court records, Hardy submitted a written no contest plea ... meaning he accepted a conviction and punishment for the crime, but didn't admit guilt.

Hardy was sentenced to 38 days in jail ... but was given a 38-day credit for time already served, and had his license suspended for 10 years, according to Wrestling Observer.

The outlet says Hardy was sentenced to two years probation, court-mandated DUI school or drug rehab program, and community service, and he has to pay $4,586 in fines and court fees.

Hardy -- who was suspended by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) a day after he was arrested for his third DUI -- will also have to wear an interlock device for two years.

Jeff -- who starred for WWE and TNA before joining AEW -- was arrested last June after officers from the Florida Highway Patrol found that he was driving under the influence.

Play video content

FWP officers administered two tests to Hardy and claim he blew a .291 and .294, well above the legal limit (.08) permitted in Florida, and even had to pull out their service weapons during the stop.