AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy Without Pay Following DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy has been suspended by the AEW without pay following his DUI arrest on Monday, the org. announced Tuesday.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," AEW President & CEO Tony Khan said in a statement. "AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior."

Khan said Hardy's ban will last until he successfully completes a treatment program and maintains his sobriety.

Khan added the AEW will "assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving."

The 44-year-old wrestler signed with the org. this year after a lengthy run in the WWE -- and is considered one of the company's biggest stars. He was slated to wrestle in an AEW match on Wednesday.

As we reported, Hardy was arrested at around 10 AM on Monday morning in Florida, after cops say he drunkenly drove his car through Volusia County highways. He's since been hit with three charges, including felony DUI.

It's the third time since 2018 that Hardy has been accused of driving while impaired -- he was arrested for the alleged offense in North Carolina in '18 and then again in 2019.

"It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday," his brother, Matt Hardy -- who also wrestles in the AEW -- said in a statement Tuesday morning.