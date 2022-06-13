AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested Again, Charged With Felony DUI

AEW star Jeff Hardy has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Jail records show he was booked in Volusia County, Fla. on Monday morning ... and took a mug shot.

Details surrounding the specific allegations against Hardy are unclear ... but court records show he's been charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor violating restrictions placed on driver's license, as well as misdemeanor driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

The records show he's due in court Tuesday for a hearing on the matter.

It's the third time since 2018 that Hardy has been accused of driving while under the influence. In March 2018, he was charged with DWI in North Carolina after getting into a car wreck. He was arrested again for DWI in North Carolina in Oct. 2019.

In the months following the 2019 arrest, Hardy admitted he had problems with substance abuse on the "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves ... saying on the show that he was receiving professional help.

Hardy was slated to wrestle with his brother, Matt Hardy, on AEW Dynamite later this week. It's unclear if that match will still go on.