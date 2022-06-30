Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty ... In DUI Case

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy is fighting back in his DUI case -- pleading not guilty to all charges this week, court documents show.

Hardy, according to the docs, pled not guilty on Tuesday to the three charges related to his arrest earlier this month.

During the June 13 incident, cops accused Hardy of driving while absolutely wasted in Volusia County, Fla. Officers said in police documents, breathalyzer tests following the arrest showed the AEW star had a BAC of .294 and .291.

Police footage from the stop shows Hardy slurred his words, stumbled on his feet, and admitted to cops he had drank shots of Fireball before getting behind the wheel.