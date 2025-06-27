Matt and Jeff Hardy 'Beat Up' Giraffe Mascot At Mets Game, Throw Out First Pitch

The New York Mets' mascot race took a violent turn Thursday night -- not only did the Bronx Giraffe get smacked in the face with a chair in the sprint ... it was also on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of legendary wrestlers Matt and Jeff Hardy!!!

The chaos happened during a break in the action at the Mets' home contest against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field ... when the team hosted its five-borough mascot competition. Just as the Bronx was set to get its first win of the season, it ate a chair right in the kisser -- allowing Brooklyn to run away with the victory.

At tonight’s Mets game, the Bronx Giraffe:



-Blew a 28-3 lead in the mascot race



-Took multiple chair shots



-Got DELETED backstage by Jeff and Matt Hardy pic.twitter.com/kzw8uuQ9dc — Mike Janela (@MikeJanela) June 27, 2025 @MikeJanela

Clearly in a mood, the giraffe stormed through the tunnel ... but unfortunately for the camelopard, it bumped right into the Hardys -- who were ready for some action.

The TNA stars didn't hold back -- unleashing punches and kicks until the poor animal tasted defeat for a second time in a matter of minutes!!!

There is no update on the condition of the mascot or if any police report was filed (we're joking here), but New York is out of town until Tuesday, so there's plenty of time to nurse the potential injuries.

Jeff and Matt Hardy threw out the first pitch today at Citi Field! pic.twitter.com/LbNw6YT7tK — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 26, 2025 @SNY_Mets

Before the backstage incident ... the tag team was in attendance to throw out the first pitch, which was much less physical.

The brothers' pitches were on the money -- unlike WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton two weeks ago ... who did her best 50 Cent impression when she toed the rubber at the ballpark.

Play video content SNY