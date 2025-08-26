Syko Stu Deserves Blame for Role in Raja Jackson Incident, WWE Legend Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eyebrow-raising take from Mark Henry ... the WWE legend tells TMZ Sports Syko Stu deserves at least a portion of the blame for that ugly incident that went down with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son over the weekend.

Henry says the veteran wrestler -- real name Stuart Smith -- should not have rattled Raja Jackson's cage by hitting him with a beer can just before the KnokX Pro event got underway on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Henry explained as a more experienced entertainer, Syko Stu should have been more mindful when interacting in that kind of fashion with someone who's so obviously new to the wrestling world.

"You've got to be careful, one, who you're messing with," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "And, two, what kind of example are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid."

Henry added he believed Stu ultimately "bit off more than he could chew."

If you didn't catch it, after Stu hit Raja, the younger Jackson later entered the ring as part of the wrestling promotion's plan for him to get "payback."

Raja then appeared to take things too far ... knocking out Stu before unleashing a flurry of punches on the man's face.

Henry thinks Raja should've held back, noting Rampage's kid needed to "have enough respect for the business" and control his anger -- but he made it clear, he thinks the whole situation could have been avoided if Stu had tweaked his behavior first.

"If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the day time, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated," Henry said, "and you bust a bottle over a guy's head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing, yeah, you're at fault."

Stu went to the hospital for treatment on his injuries -- and his brother said Monday the wrestler is "conscious" and "currently resting."