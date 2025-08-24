Raja Jackson Condemned by Wrestling Company After Brutal Beatdown

The organizers behind the wrestling match that saw Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son Raja brutally pound his unconscious opponent, Syko Stu, have condemned his actions as a "selfish, irresponsible act of violence."

The Los Angeles-based wrestling company, KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy, tore Raja to shreds in a social media post Sunday, adding ... "This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred."

They went on ... "In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans."

They also said they are monitoring Syko's -- real name Stuart Smith -- well-being.

We reported the mind-boggling news ... Raja pummeled an unresponsive Syko at a match Saturday night -- repeatedly punching his head until he was yanked away.

A Kick livestream showed the pair had gotten into a minor altercation prior to their fight ... but seemed to have made up by shaking each other's hands.

Raja's father, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, apologized for Raja's violence Saturday night, saying ... "Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!"

He also said Syko -- who was reportedly transported to a hospital -- was "awake and stable" in his late Saturday evening post.

Raja has remained silent over the matter. TMZ has reached out to Raja and the owners of KnokX Pro ... so far, no word back.