Jaylen Brown's Dad's Attorney Claims Parking Lot Stabbing Victim Had Gun

The attorney representing Jaylen Brown's father, Marselles Brown, said in a courtroom minutes ago his client was acting in self-defense during that violent parking lot dispute in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The lawyer, Arnold Weinstock, told News3LV Marselles only got physical with Cross Tupuola after the youth football coach had pistol-whipped him.

The judge set a bail of $300,000 for Quenton Marcelles Brown. He's charged with attempted murder after a stabbing yesterday.

"Everything I know," the attorney said, "and I've known Mr. Brown for quite some time, I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck."

Police documents we obtained stated Marselles and Tupuola got into a verbal argument after the NBA superstar's father had dinged the latter's vehicle with his Lincoln Navigator's door.

The tiff, according to the docs, escalated after Tupuola allegedly accepted Marselles' challenge to a fight. Marselles is accused of stabbing Tupuola multiple times during an ensuing quarrel.

The documents make no note of a gun.

Police say Tupuola is currently in critical condition at a Vegas hospital. Marselles, meanwhile, sustained a broken toe, scraped knees and a bruised cheek, cops say.

Bail set for $300k

Marselles appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon in shackles and a wheelchair. His bond was set at $300K, and Weinstock said he's confident his client will be able to post it shortly.