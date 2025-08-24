Sean O'Malley Says 'Contender Series' Is World's 2nd Biggest MMA Promotion

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dana White's Contender Series has become such a big deal, "Suga" Sean O'Malley says after the UFC, it's the biggest force in all of Mixed Martial Arts.

"The Contender Series is the second biggest promotion in the world. UFC and then Contender Series. There's nothing really that's competing with it," the show alum told Babcock this week.

Not PFL, nor ONE FC.

"I watched more Contender Series than I watched PFL. PFL or Bellator, you still don't even really understand what's going on there, but yeah, Contender Series is a huge opportunity for these guys to go out there and make a name for themselves."

Of course, that's exactly what O'Malley, now 30, did on the boss' show in the summer of 2018, when he became an overnight sensation.

With Snoop Dogg on the mic, Suga knocked out his opponent, Alfred Khashakyan, with under a minute left in the first round of the fight.

"O'Malley!!! O'Malley!!!" the legendary rapper reacted to the epic KO.

With the win, Sean got a UFC contract ... and has since gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the entire promotion.

He's also one of two fighters -- the other being Jamahal Hill -- who became UFC champion after appearing on the 'CS.'

A whole new crop of fighters is hoping to follow in O'Malley's path, and with season 9 of the show kicking off earlier this month, they'll have an opportunity to win a contract just like Sean did 8 years ago.

