Henry Cejudo Predicts MMA Will Be World's Most Popular Sport In 10, 15 Years

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mixed martial arts was BANNED in many places around the world not long ago ... but the sport has grown at an electric pace, and Henry Cejudo predicts it'll soon be the biggest sport in the world!

Triple C joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where the former champ-champ was asked about the UFC's historic (and massive) $7.7 BILLION media rights deal with Paramount, and whether he could've ever imagined the sport reaching these heights.

"No, I didn't [imagine MMA could get this big]," the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer said.

"But at this point, I think the UFC, the sport of mixed martial arts, will become the biggest sport in the world in the next 10 years, maybe even 15 years."

Bigger than the footballs?!

"Yes."

Will it happen? Stay tuned ... though it's undeniable the sport has grown at a breakneck pace.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of course, the promotion was founded in 1993 ... and it was considered a pariah.

In 2001, Dana White, along with Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, bought the struggling organization for $2 million. A decade and a half later, in mid-2016, they sold the UFC to WME for over $4 billion!

Less than 10 years later, the nearly $8 billion media deal was struck ... plainly said, the UFC has been a rocket ship.

One of the main reasons -- highly anticipated events like UFC 319, featuring a potential Fight of the Year contender, middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis vs. undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev!