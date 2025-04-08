Henry Cejudo's Studio Burglarized, UFC Belt Stolen

Days after Henry Cejudo subdued a would-be hit-and-run driver, the MMA star's Arizona studio was burglarized ... and one of his prized UFC belts was stolen, in addition to a bunch of expensive electronics.

Sources tell TMZ Sports that 38-year-old Cejudo's Phoenix-area spot was targeted around 4:30 AM ... and one of his two belts was taken in the haul. Henry's podcast producer also lost valuables ... including multiple cameras, computers, microphones, and even his wallet.

"Everything's gone," Cejudo's collaborator, Dylan Rush, said Tuesday. "It sucks. I want to give up, but I won't. It's terrible."

Rush also said everything he ever recorded was taken ... as his hard drives and SD cards were jacked.

Cejudo made news on Friday ... when he intervened and subdued a guy who swung on his neighbor after the gnarly crash that resulted in a car going through a house.

Cejudo believes his actions saved the suspect's life ... as another neighbor had a firearm and threatened to shoot.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related ... though someone close to Henry believes there's a good chance this was no coincidence.

We've reached out to cops for more details on the burglary.