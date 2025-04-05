UFC's Raul Rosas Jr. Wants Top-15 Opponent In Next Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Raul Rosas Jr. has experienced a lot of success early into his UFC career ... but he's now ready for the next step -- telling TMZ Sports he wants a top-15 opponent!!

We caught up with the 20-year-old bantamweight following his unanimous decision win in Mexico City last Saturday ... a performance he graded quite highly for himself.

"Good control, good everything and especially I push myself to keep staying in the fight," he said. "I'll give it an A because I would like to finish. I'm always looking for the finish, so next time, I'll fix these mistakes to be able to go out there and get the finish next time."

While he doesn't have a name in mind for his next scrap, he hopes for one with a certain number next to it -- which is something he hasn't experienced yet.

"I think I'm up for the challenge and feel like I'm ready," he said. "I'm on a four-fight win streak. So there's only one way to find out if I'm ready or not. So I want a top-15 opponent."

"If I was to face somebody and lose, that means I'm not there just yet. So I'm just stay ready, and I'm up for any challenge, and to prove myself right."

Rosas is still chasing the accolade currently held by Jon Jones ... and that is to become the youngest champion in UFC history -- which Bones accomplished at the age of 23.