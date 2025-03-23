Raul Rosas Jr. Says His Brothers, Sister Will Soon be Signed By Dana White's UFC

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Gracies, Nurmagomedovs, and Diazes have all been super successful families in MMA ... soon there may be another surname to add to the list -- Rosas!

20-year-old rising bantamweight star Raul Rosas Jr., 4-1 in the UFC (and 10-1 overall as a pro), says it's only a matter of time before there's a gang of his family in the world's top MMA promotion.

"I'm pretty sure this year that one or maybe two of my brothers are in the UFC. And next year for sure we see all four, including my sister," Raul told TMZ Sports.

The oldest Rosas, Kevin, currently holds a 4-1 record as a pro. Jesse Rosas, the middle child, is 6-1.

Their sister, Kenia Rosas, is 1-2 in her career ... with a fight coming up next month.

Raul, who earned his contract as a teenager on Dana White's Contender Series, talked to us about the camaraderie they all share.

"I love helping them," RR said. "We just help each other. They help me a lot, I help them. We work as a team."

First things first ... Raul's returning to the Octagon next week in Mexico City, where he's scheduled to fight a 34-year-old MMA vet, Vince Morales.

"Vince Morales, my opponent, is a warrior; I'm a warrior."

"We're gonna put on a hell of a show. Watch me grow, watch me evolve. Every fight I come stronger, wiser more experienced."