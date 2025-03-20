Conor McGregor Announces Presidential Run in Ireland

Conor McGregor is going full send with his political ambitions ... announcing on social media he's running for president in Ireland.

The UFC superstar explained his reasoning behind the run on Thursday ... saying he wants to give the people of his country a proper voice in its future.

The biggest issue?? The proposed EU Migration Pact ... which shouldn't come as a surprise, considering McGregor used his recent visit with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss his problems with immigration.

"The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025," McGregor said. "Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?"

"Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

Despite McGregor's passionate opposition to the bill, he said he will leave it up to the people to decide ... as the citizens should be in charge, not the government.

"All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future!"

McGregor said he'd also like to hear from the officials who are in favor of the bill ... and he would certainly embrace debate.

Perhaps McGregor got inspiration from his trip to Washington, D.C. ... but he's expressed his interest for a while now -- saying last year, "Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…"

And on Thursday, he called on his fellow Irish citizens to do what's -- in his opinion -- the right thing.