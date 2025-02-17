Conor McGregor Appeals Assault Verdict In Ireland

Conor McGregor just formally moved to overturn the result of his recent civil assault case in Ireland.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Sports ... McGregor filed an appeal with the courts last Friday in an effort to clear himself following a jury's November ruling that he was liable for assaulting Nikita Ni Lamhain.

The case, as you know, stemmed from allegations Ni Lamhain -- AKA Nikita Hand -- made against the fighter in a lawsuit years ago. Hand claimed McGregor had sex with her against her will at a hotel ... after he picked her up from a 2018 Christmas party.

McGregor was ordered to pay Ni Lamhain roughly $250,000 in damages ... though, at the time of the ruling, he was adamant he committed no wrongdoing.

"On we fight!" the 36-year-old said in a post on X hours after the jury made its decision. "Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal! Appeal! Appeal!"

Meanwhile, the mother of McGregor's kids, Dee Devlin, told her followers on Instagram she had her man's back ... and insisted Ni Lamhain is a liar.

"My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world," she wrote.