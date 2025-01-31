Conor McGregor Uses N-Word In Scathing Khabib Nurmagomedov Rant

Conor McGregor's back in hot water ... this time the UFC superstar is being dragged for using the n-word in a super offensive rant.

The 36-year-old, who's no stranger to controversy, unleashed the derogatory tirade on X early Friday morning ... in a post where he went off on his nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The diatribe -- which featured two uses of the N-word -- seemed to be unprompted ... as the guys haven't appeared to have public beef for a while.

Conor insulted the 36-year-old former UFC champ multiple times ... calling him lazy, fat and more. At one point, he seemed to even challenge Khabib to another fight.

Nurmagomedov's yet to respond, but McGregor's critics have certainly weighed in ... a drove of people raced to his post's reply section to blast him for his language.

It's hardly the first time McGregor's been crushed on the internet in recent weeks, he was, of course, ripped after he was found liable for assaulting a woman in Ireland ... and then once more after he was sued over an alleged sexual assault that took place at a 2023 NBA game.