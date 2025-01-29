Conor McGregor Fires Up BYU Student Section in Win Over Baylor

If the BYU crowd was extra loud Tuesday night, thank Conor McGregor for the raucous atmosphere ... The Notorious was in the house as the school's hoops team beat Baylor, and he had the student section FIRED UP!

Mystic Mac was courtside for the Cougars game vs. the Bears at the J. Willard Marriott Center ... and it sounds like McGregor had a blast!

"I've always wondered what the college game would be like, and I am very, very, very impressed," McGregor said.

Conor quickly became a fan favorite, with the crowd giving him a standing ovation at one point during the game. The former champ-champ also quickly embraced the energy of the hometown team, leading the student section in a "BYU" chant!

Conor McGregor is a BYU fan confirmed pic.twitter.com/9oE1NvUzho — Robby Ferguson (@rehferguson) January 29, 2025 @rehferguson

For his first CBB game, Conor chose a good one ... with the Cougars winning in overtime by a final score of 93-89. McGregor even posed for a pic with the squad to cap off the night.

The 36-year-old has seemingly become a big basketball fan of late ... he took in some NBA action on Monday night, watching the Milwaukee Bucks take down the Utah Jazz, 125-110.

Conor even joked around with Brook Lopez during the game, sizing up the 7-foot big man.