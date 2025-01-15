Conor McGregor, Miami Heat Sued Over Alleged Kaseya Center Sexual Assault

Another legal issue has just cropped up for Conor McGregor ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the UFC superstar has been sued over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman during an NBA game back in 2023.

The suit was filed in a federal court in Florida on Tuesday ... by a woman ID'ed only as "Jane Doe."

She alleges in her court docs that at some point during the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets playoff game on June 9, 2023 at the Kesaya Center in Miami, McGregor led her into a men's restroom near the arena's nightclub, and sexually assaulted her inside of a stall.

The Heat organization was also named as a defendant in the case ... as Doe says the team and its security failed to properly protect her from McGregor.

In her suit, Doe claims Heat officials knew McGregor was a danger to people at the game ... as during a third-quarter skit, he injured an actor inside of a mascot costume.

Yet Doe says team officials still allowed him to drink alcohol -- and did nothing to prevent her from being injured by the MMA fighter.

You'll recall, the assault claims were actually investigated by authorities throughout the summer of '23, but no charges were filed.

Barbara Llanes -- a Gelber, Schachter & Greenberg attorney who's representing McGregor -- says she expects a similarly favorable outcome for her client in this new civil case.

"After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue," Llanes said. "Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed."

Doe is asking for unspecified damages in her suit.