Conor McGregor's BKFC Partner Voices Support After Civil Case

Conor McGregor's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship partner is sticking by his side following his civil case ... saying he will continue to work with the former UFC champ through thick and thin.

David Feldman -- founder of BKFC -- shared his reaction to McGregor's November court loss in an interview with MMA Fighting ... electing not to get into the details of the case, but making it crystal clear the results will not affect their business.

Play video content MAY 2024

"We don't want to go into what happened but at the end of the day, we’re with him,” Feldman said.

"He’s our partner, and we’re going to grow this thing together. He talks, people listen. I don’t condone any bad things that may have happened but what I do support 100% is loyalty. You're with somebody, you’re with somebody, and you're with somebody through good and bad. Not just with them through the good."

As we previously reported, McGregor announced he was joining the BKFC ownership back in April ... months before he was found liable for assault in his civil rape case in Ireland.

The former champ-champ did experience fallout from the case ... as Proper No. 12 whiskey -- which he sold in a lucrative deal back in 2021 -- announced it was removing him from its branding.