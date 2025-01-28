Conor McGregor Sizes Up Brook Lopez On Bucks Bench During Jazz Game

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

Conor McGregor was ready to pick on someone much larger than his own size at the Bucks vs. Jazz game on Monday ... looking big man Brook Lopez up and down right in the middle of the action!!

The hilarious interaction went down in the second quarter of Milwaukee's 125-110 road win over Utah ... when Notorious was walking along the sideline to get to his courtside seat, but was interrupted by something the 7'1" center said.

The UFC superstar quickly turned around and approached Lopez during Damian Lillard's free throw attempts ... and the two shook hands before McGregor playfully made it seem like he was scoping out an opponent.

Lopez played right into it ... proceeding to stand up to tower over the former champ-champ.

It was all in good fun, but some folks online joked it was proof McGregor's ready to scrap with anyone anytime, anywhere.

Lopez didn't just have sideline interactions with A-listers in the outing -- he had 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the victory.

As for McGregor, he's been all over the place lately ... after trash-talking the Paul brothers at Donald Trump's inauguration last Monday, he went on to have viral moments at BKFC's KnuckleMania 5 in Philadelphia.