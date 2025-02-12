Conor McGregor Signs Girl Band, Says They're Biggest Thing Since Spice Girls

Play video content

Look out, BLACKPINK ... Conor McGregor's label, Greenback Records, just signed a girl group, Sweet Love ... and The Notorious says they're the biggest thing to hit a stage since the Spice Girls!!!

"Ladies and Gentleman, an amazing day for Green Back Records. I'm super proudly excited to announce the signing of the biggest girl band since the Spice Girls, introducing Sweet Love," 36-year-old McGregor said Wednesday morning on social media.

The former UFC champ-champ then introduced each of the 4 women in the British group.

"Over here, we have the beautiful Venice, we have the beautiful Honey, gorgeous Jasmine and gorgeous Maya. We have new music coming soon, real soon," before adding, "Let's go Sweet Love! And Let's go Green Back Records! Sweet Love to the top!"

Obviously, comparing any music group to Scary, Sporty, Ginger, Baby and Posh Spice is a humungous compliment. Aside from reportedly selling upwards of ~100 million albums, the Spice Girls were a cultural phenomenon -- a true force that has only been seen a handful of times in music.

FYI, Green Back Records was founded by Conor, along with music industry execs Richard Buck and Julian O'Brien, in 2024.

GBR has signed a handful of up-and-coming artists, as well as already-established stars like Xzibit, who recently dropped an album under McGregor's label.

In fact, the former "Pimp My Ride" host showed some love to his new label mates, writing ... "Yes! Congratulations @sweetlove welcome to the GBG!! Let’s make history!"