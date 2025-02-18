Conor McGregor's New Girl Band, Sweet Love, Wants to Collab With Ne-Yo

We Want a Song With You

Conor McGregor's girl band, Sweet Love, tells TMZ Sports it wants to make some sweet new music ... with Ne-Yo!

Honey, Jasmine, Maya and Venice -- the quartet that just inked a new deal with McGregor's Green Back Records -- said they'd love to work with a plethora of big-name artists ... but Ne-Yo might just be No. 1 on their list.

The women -- alongside their manager, Blair -- explained Venice is a huge fan ... and after Ne-Yo gave them a follow on their IG page recently, they told us they wouldn't mind merging Sweet Love with the "Sexy Love" singer!

"We absolutely love Ne-Yo," Honey said ... before Blair added, "Ne-Yo, if you're listening, the girls are calling!"

Other artists the foursome name-dropped included Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera, Kehlani and Billie Eilish ... but, again, Ne-Yo seemed to be the must-have among the four.

"We honestly love you so much," Venice said. "We'd love it if you hopped on a song with us."

So far, no word if anything's officially in the works yet ... although a follow on IG is certainly a good first step.

As for how the ladies have been enjoying the spotlight since McGregor shined it bright on them ... they're clearly ready for it, especially after the UFC superstar promised they'd be the biggest girl group since the Spice Girls.

"I really hope we can live up to it," Maya said of McGregor's praise, "but we're up for the challenge."