John Fury Moons Cameras While Out With Tyson, Tommy

John Fury Get My Good Side, Cameras!!! ... Bares Ass During Outing With Tyson, Tommy

The next full moon isn't slated to occur until March 14 ... but John Fury couldn't wait a few days -- flashing his bare rear to the cameras while out for a stroll across the pond on Monday!!

John, Tyson, Tommy and Shane Fury were spotted leaving a café in the UK ... with the 59-year-old deciding the best pose for the cameras was to drop trou'.

The former world heavyweight champion didn't seem to be amused by his father's actions -- opting to keep it casual with the cameras.

Tommy split from the rest of the group to hitch a ride in his G-Wagon ... with his muscles clearly putting in some work on his shirt.

Whether it was just a visit to the café or a part of a more busy day, it marked some quality family time for the Furys regardless. Tyson recently announced his retirement in January ... following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

FACE TO FACE

Tommy was supposed to fight former UFC middleweight contender Darren Till back in January ... but withdrew from the bout -- claiming Till would not "abide by professional boxing rules."

Tommy fury leaving cafe in Cheshire
As for John ... he's continuing to prove he has nothing to hide.

