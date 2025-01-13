Tyson Fury Retires From Boxing (Again), 'It's Been a Blast!'

Play video content

Tyson Fury is hangin' up his boxing gloves ... the 34-2 heavyweight superstar announced he's retiring!

The 36-year-old boxer made the big announcement on Monday, weeks after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk ... in a 12-round heavyweight clash in Riyadh.

It was Fury's second loss to Usyk ... representing the only two losses of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career.

"I'm going to make this short and sweet," Fury said in an Instagram video, "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing."

"It's been a blast. I've loved every single minute of it."

This isn't the first time The Gypsy King retired. He hung up his gloves in 2016 after beating Wladimir Klitschko. He also called it quits in 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte, before unretiring and taking several bouts, including against Francis Ngannou.

Fury, a 2x world heavyweight champ and 2x Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year, walks away, considered by many, one of the greatest heavyweights ever.