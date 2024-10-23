Tyson Fury Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage Day Before Usyk Fight

Tyson Fury just revealed devastating news ... his wife, Paris, suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy ... the day before the heavyweight boxer lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

The 34-1 superstar boxer opened up on Wednesday, saying Paris -- whom he married in 2008 -- called him to let him know she couldn't make his Usyk fight in Riyadh on May 18 due to high blood pressure.

But, Fury knew something was wrong.

"I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me, but she wouldn’t. So I knew," Fury said.

"She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she had kept it to herself."

Fury added, "It’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country. To go through that on your own isn’t good."

Unfortunately, it's not Paris' first miscarriage. She lost a baby in 2014 -- before Fury pulled out of a fight with Alexander Ustinov -- as well as in 2018.

The couple has seven kids, including Prince Rico ... who was born in September 2023. Their oldest child is 13.