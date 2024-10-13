Mike Tyson Calls Jake Paul A 'Dangerous Opponent,' But Vows To Beat Him!

But I'll Still Beat Him In The Ring!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

While some people still might doubt Jake Paul when it comes to boxing, Mike Tyson sure doesn't ... 'cause the boxing legend TMZ Sports the "Problem Child" is a "dangerous opponent" ahead of their November fight.

But make no mistake ... that doesn't mean he doesn't expect to whoop his ass!!

58-year-old Tyson -- whose last sanctioned pro bout was in 2005 -- spoke with us a month before his Nov. 15 event against Paul, Netflix's first-ever foray into the sport.

Of course, it was originally scheduled for July ... but Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up. Iron Mike says he's all good now and he certainly looked it after sharing a training video on his Instagram.

"I'm ready right this second," Tyson said this week.

"Training is going well. I'm ready right now. Everything else is just incidental talking -- it's about the action. I'm ready now."

Tyson isn't taking this fight lightly, either. Paul, famously known for his YouTube stardom, has a 9-1 pro record, with his only loss coming in February 2023 against Tommy Fury.

Tyson, on the other hand, hasn't had any type of fight since his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

"All my intentions are bad," Tyson said about fighting Paul in the ring.

"I look at him as a very dangerous opponent and I'm looking forward to extinguishing him."

What could help Tyson is a new energy source he uses called LF*GO!, a caffeine pouch that provides fast energy without sugar or calories. In fact, Mike just partnered with the company's chairman, David Cynamon.