Jake Paul Not Concerned About Mike Tyson's Health, There's No Backup Opponent!

Jake Paul isn't worried one bit about Mike Tyson's health status leading up to their fight ... telling TMZ Sports he's so confident the wrestling legend will be in the ring come November, there's no backup plan whatsoever.

We caught up with "El Gallo" less than two months 'til their big showdown in Dallas ... and despite Iron Mike's medical emergency that forced them to push the fight from its original July date, he's certain everything's good now.

"I don't have concern," Paul told us. "He's doing great. He's super healthy behind the scenes and feeling great."

In fact, 27-year-old Paul said despite the massive age difference with Tyson, 58, he's not going to hold back -- and he's going for the knockout.

"A pro fight means war and I don't take it lightly," Paul added. "You can get seriously hurt or injured in there. So, if you're not in there to go to war, then you should just get out."

As far as strategy goes, Paul revealed he's going to be extra cautious early in the bout ... but it sounds like he's banking on Tyson running outta gas as the night progresses.