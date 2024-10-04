Mike Tyson Throws Vicious Hooks Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight, 'Final Stretch'

Mike Tyson clearly hasn't missed a step after his medical emergency a few months back -- the boxing legend just shared footage from his latest workout ... and his punches look as violent as ever!!

Iron Mike is 42 days from entering the ring against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium ... and as Nov. 15 approaches, he put to rest any concerns about his health by posting a brief clip of his training -- featuring a number of combos that should send shivers down the Problem Child's spine.

"Final stretch," the 58-year-old pugilist said Thursday. "Less than 50 days left."

This is the first clip Tyson's published since he suffered an ulcer flare-up while aboard a flight in May ... which pushed the original fight date 'til next month and left fans worried about his condition.

Despite the scary situation, Tyson and Paul have both been adamant there's no need to fear for the former champion in the ring ... as he's now back to 100% and taking the event dead seriously.

He clearly wasn't lying ... 'cause Tyson looks like he's in incredible shape!!

Paul told us last month he's so confident Tyson will be all set when Nov. 15 rolls around that there is no backup opponent in place. Now, we understand why that's the case.