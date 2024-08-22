Mike Tyson Cops $100K Painting Of Himself ... The REAL Problem Child!!!

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul came face-to-face in NYC last weekend, but before the pushing and shoving commenced, "Iron" Mike met with famed artist Super Buddha ... where he delivered a $100K painting to the "REAL Problem Child"!

TMZ Sports has learned Mike's son, Amir, put up a bag ($100K!!!) for the piece of artwork ... which the artist then presented to Tyson at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center on Sunday.

The image portrays Tyson throwing a vicious right-hand punch in the ring ... with the words "The REAL Problem Child" written in red paint.

Play video content

Of course, the message is a direct shot at Paul ... who uses that very moniker.

"Absolute honor to get commissioned to do a portrait for the BIGGEST 🐐 Mike Tyson," Super Buddha, said. "Not to mention a beautiful soul and human being."

In addition to Tyson, Super Buddha has collabed with some of the most famous people in the world, including Neymar, Tiesto, Floyd Mayweather, and the freakin' Pope!

58-year-old Tyson, 50-6, will finally fight 27-year-old Paul, 10-1, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15 ... a fully sanctioned, professional bout.

Besides a crapload of money, pride, and a win on the line ... it sounds like the guys may also be fighting for a nickname.