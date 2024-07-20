Jake Paul Defeats Mike Perry Via 6th-Round TKO

Jake Paul outlasted "Platinum" Mike Perry on Saturday ... defeating the Bare Knuckle FC and former UFC fighter via sixth-round TKO.

Jake handled Mike for the majority of the bout ... knocking Perry down in the first two rounds. He appeared gassed as the match went on, before ultimately catching a second wind and taking care of business.

Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight 😱 pic.twitter.com/qZtdtcfzds — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024 @HappyPunch

Jake ended up getting the victory in the 6th ... and shortly after his hand was raised, he called out yet another UFC fighter -- Alex Pereira.

Pereira is the current light middleweight champion of the promotion.

Jake is 10-1 in his career ... and will now look to his epic matchup with Mike Tyson in November.

JAKE PAUL JUST CALLED OUT ALEX PEREIRA 😭 pic.twitter.com/KGj63V47hR — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 21, 2024 @acdmma_

Of course, many were wondering what would happen to that fight if Jake lost in Tampa on Saturday, as his bout with the boxing legend is already slated for November ... but that was easily resolved with the result.

The win over Perry adds to Jake's extensive resume -- with successful efforts over MMA stars like Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul’s KO over Mike Perry was brutal 😳 pic.twitter.com/bKwLYeJBBG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024 @HappyPunch