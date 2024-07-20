UFC's Raul Rosas Jr. Made Case For First Sphere Card Prior To Reported Booking

Play video content TMZSports.com

The UFC will host the first-ever live sporting event at The Sphere in Las Vegas, but, there are only 10 fights. So, who gets a spot?? Well, 19-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. said earlier this week one should be reserved for him!

TMZ Sports talked to the rising star -- prior to reports he made the cut for the Noche UFC event going down on September 14 -- and he pleaded his case for why he should be involved.

"My manager is talking with the UFC right now, and I think the possibility is high," Rosas Jr. said of landing the coveted spot.

"It is hard because there's only 10 fights that are going to be at The Sphere with already like a couple booked, and still need the main and co-main event. But, I think everybody wants to see me on that Sphere card. You know, all the Mexican people. So I feel like I should be a priority on being on that card."

The event will be held just days before Mexican Independence Day -- and according to reports, he's slated to go up against Qileng Aori ... who's dubbed "The Mongolian Murderer."

"Just look at the numbers, look at the views, look at what I generate," Rosas added."

"When I fight, a lot of people tune in. Again, not trying to be cocky, not trying to disrespect nobody, but look at the numbers at the last Mexican Independence Day last year. I generated the most views on my fight," RR told us.

Listening to Dana White talk, it sounds like it's going to be a spectacular night.

“We’re going to do 10 (fights),” the UFC honcho told Pat McAfee on his show recently, adding, “There will be a main, co-main, and obviously this card will be very Mexican-heavy.”

“We’re deep into it [planning]. I’m already $17 million into this thing and we’re not anywhere near September yet," Dana explained ... before revealing the promotion has already dumped a huge amount of cash into the event (translation, this could be the only Sphere show, so if you can grab a spot, best do it!).

"When I say that I’m going to put on the greatest live sporting event in the history of combat sports, maybe in sports, period. I’m going in one night, one time, never again. It’s going to be the most unique bad-assed, incredible show that you’ve ever seen in sports."

As for Raul, he's 4-1 in the UFC (including his Contender Series fight in 2022) ... and after suffering his first loss vs. Christian Rodriguez in April 2023, bounced back with two straight stoppages.

Rosas Jr. -- who was the youngest fighter (17 years old) ever signed to the world's most popular MMA promotion -- still hasn't celebrated his 20th birthday.

There's a lot more with the young fighter ... including who he'd like to fight at The Sphere (remember, this was recorded before the reported booking,) whether he's ready to start taking on ranked challengers, and when he believes he will be UFC champ (it's not if, just when).