Kayla Harrison, W/ Win Over Pena, Will Be G.O.A.T. Combat Athlete, Manager Says

Kayla Harrison already has two Olympic gold medals, and she's fighting for the UFC title on Saturday ... and with a win, her manager Ali Abdealziz says she'll be the greatest combat sports athlete ever!

TMZ Sports caught up with Abdelaziz leading up to UFC 316 on Saturday ... and we asked him about his star fighter's resume.

"[Kayla] will bypass Henry Cejudo, and I think she's probably more dominant than Henry," Ali said of Harrison supplanting his other client as the G.O.A.T.

"But, you know, Henry's also an unbelievable athlete, too. It's like they're both great. I'm talking about gold for gold. She beat him. If she wins a UFC title on Saturday, and she will, she'll beat him for sure."

FYI, Henry was a two-weight-class UFC champion and an Olympic gold medalist (freestyle wrestling in 2008).

Abdelaziz says he's not surprised by what Harrison's done ... he always knew her potential. But now she's on the doorstep of having a resume unlike any other fighter.

"I've known Kayla for 15 years, you know, and as soon as I saw Kayla, I knew what she was capable of," he explained.

"I believe when Kayla, when it's all said and done, she's one of the greatest combat athletes of all time because nobody's ever going to win a world championship, two Olympic gold medals, PFL championship, and Saturday night to be a [UFC champion]. I think it's going to be an unmatched accomplishment."

Of course, standing between Kayla -- who won Olympic gold in judo in 2012 and 2016 -- and that coveted UFC strap is former champion Julianna Pena.

Harrison is a huge favorite to win the fight ... but so was Amanda Nunes when she lost to the Venezuelan Vixen in December 2021!