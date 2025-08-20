Jake Paul, Gervonta Davis Exhibition Fight Reportedly Slated For November

The Jake Paul critics want him to take on a real challenge ... how does Gervonta Davis sound??

The news apparently broke via a since-deleted post from Netflix's official Turkey account on Wednesday ... which stated Jake and Tank would duke it out at State Farm Arena on November 15 -- and featured a flyer promoting the event.

👀 The official Netflix Turkey account tweeting and deleting a fight announcement for Jake Paul-Tank Davis on Nov 15 in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/GyPqBGsoQj — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) August 20, 2025 @EverythingBoxi2

The bout is reported to be an exhibition ... after all, there is a massive height and weight difference between the two pugilists -- and officials wouldn't ever sign off on making a mismatch like that official.

Jake is 6'1" and hangs around the cruiserweight division (200-lb. limit) ... and Tank stands at 5'5" and is a lightweight (135).

El Gallo was most recently linked to Anthony Joshua for a pro contest ... which would have been a major step up in an opponent, but that apparently fell through.

Paul is 12-1 ... but his haters have always pointed out how he has mostly faced MMA greats or boxers past their prime. His lone loss came against someone in his age range -- Tommy Fury. Most recently, he has wins over legend Mike Tyson and former middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Davis, on the other hand, is 30-0-1 ... and is a multi-division champ. He is quite possibly the most dangerous pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.