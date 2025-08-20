Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jake Paul, Gervonta Davis Exhibition Fight Reportedly Slated For November

Report: Jake Paul Take This, Haters ... I'm Fighting Tank Davis!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jake paul Gervonta Davis getty comp
Getty Composite

The Jake Paul critics want him to take on a real challenge ... how does Gervonta Davis sound??

The news apparently broke via a since-deleted post from Netflix's official Turkey account on Wednesday ... which stated Jake and Tank would duke it out at State Farm Arena on November 15 -- and featured a flyer promoting the event.

The bout is reported to be an exhibition ... after all, there is a massive height and weight difference between the two pugilists -- and officials wouldn't ever sign off on making a mismatch like that official.

Jake is 6'1" and hangs around the cruiserweight division (200-lb. limit) ... and Tank stands at 5'5" and is a lightweight (135).

gervonta-davis-jake-paul-Tale-Of-The-Tape-getty
Getty

El Gallo was most recently linked to Anthony Joshua for a pro contest ... which would have been a major step up in an opponent, but that apparently fell through.

Paul is 12-1 ... but his haters have always pointed out how he has mostly faced MMA greats or boxers past their prime. His lone loss came against someone in his age range -- Tommy Fury. Most recently, he has wins over legend Mike Tyson and former middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Getty

Davis, on the other hand, is 30-0-1 ... and is a multi-division champ. He is quite possibly the most dangerous pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

It seemed like he was slated to rematch Lamont Roach, who he fought to a draw this past March.

