Mike Tyson Sued Over Jake Paul Fight Promo by Producer of Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Track

Mike Tyson didn't come out victorious in his fight against Jake Paul and is now facing another bout -- a legal one brought by producer Ty Fyffe who claims Iron Mike didn't have permission to use his hip hop banger featuring Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule in his promo video before the fight!!!

According to docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Fyffe says he's the co-writer and producer for the 1998 track "Murdergram," from Jay's "Streets Is Watching" soundtrack.

Apparently, Fyffe was watching the placements too.

Once upon a time, Jay, DMX and Ja Rule were slated to record as a supergroup named "Murder Inc." ... Irv Gotti told the story several times before he died in February.

If The Murder Inc Album with DMX, Ja & Jigga would have happened it could have been legendary. The songs they did together were great.🔥🎤🎧💽 pic.twitter.com/h6y9dmqg3d — TonyDaDome (@TonyDaDome) November 26, 2023 @TonyDaDome

The group never really materialized, but they managed to record a few songs together with "Murdergram" being one of them.

According to the suit, Tyson used the song in a post promoting the Netflix fight with Paul back in November 2024 ... using the motivational music as he trained in the gym ... but Fyffe says Tyson never got permission or paid him for the use.