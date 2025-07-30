Boxing Trainer Tommy Brooks, Mike Tyson's Ex-Coach, Dead at 71

Tommy Brooks -- who trained boxing legends Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson -- passed away this week at 71 years old.

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella announced the sad news on social media, revealing Brooks died Tuesday night following a battle with a "very aggressive" form of cancer.

"Too young," DiBella said when sharing the details. "Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude."

"Shared many memorable nights with Tommy and his wife, Donna Duva, during the glory days of Main Events. My love and prayers to Donna and all their fam. This is now a real tough stretch of losing real boxing people. It's getting to me."

The World Boxing Council released a statement after Brooks' death and called him "undoubtedly one of the greatest boxing trainers of all time."

Brooks helped Holyfield defeat Tyson in their iconic bouts in 1996 and 1997. He later became Tyson's trainer, staying in his corner until Mike's loss to Lennox Lewis in 2002.

Brooks also coached other elite fighters like Michael Grant, Larry Donald and former WBO heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko.

Before training, Brooks won a US title as an amateur boxer ... and had a 7-3 pro record.