Jake Paul Makes $1 Million Bet with Mike Tyson Ahead of Taylor Vs. Serrano Fight

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson II is going down ... but not in the boxing ring -- the two former foes are putting it all on the line with a $1 million bet on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight!!

El Gallo issued the challenge to Iron Mike on Monday ... saying he's so confident in the Most Valuable Promotions pugilist's chances this week, he's willing to throw down the huge chunk of change on it.

Paul hit up Tyson on FaceTime to admit the streets were saying Taylor vs. Serrano II was much better than their own bout ... and since the two ladies are going at it again this Friday on Netflix, it would only be right for them to place a friendly wager on the results.

Paul obviously has faith in Serrano ... while Tyson is all in on Taylor, who won the first two matches of the trilogy.

Paul laid out his offer ... and the legend agreed -- but took it one step further and said the loser has to take the winner on a dinner date, too!!

Of course, the first two fights were instant classics ... and even though Taylor got the dub both times, it wasn't without controversy.