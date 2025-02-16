Mike Tyson Says He Doesn't Have Parkinson's Despite Jake Paul's Claim

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul has no idea what he's talking about ... 'cause he doesn't have Parkinson's despite what the YouTube sensation says.

Here's the deal ... Jake stopped by streamer Adin Ross' place to hang out, and the two got into a conversation about psychedelic drugs -- with Jake saying he takes magic mushrooms to "fix my brain."

Paul then talks about the benefits of taking ayahuasca and smoking "toad" -- psychedelic toad venom that some have begun experimenting with more in recent years.

It's here where JP let's the news slip ... excitedly claiming to Adin that Mike Tyson smoked toad before their fight in November -- claiming it "cured Tyson's Parkinson's so he could come back and fight."

Welp, Mike's team is nipping that in the bud ... telling us "Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness.”

Jake has also walked back the comments ... writing on X that Mike never had Parkinson's and the internet took his comments out of context -- even though he specifically said the drugs cured him of that disease.

As we told you Mike had several medical incidents in the lead-up to the bout ... had a medical incident on a plane in May that pushed the fight back to November. Tyson later said lost a lot of blood on the plane and nearly died.

The fight with Jake didn't go the way Mike wanted ... with Tyson losing soundly to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. But, he said just getting back into the ring at 58 was an achievement in and of itself.