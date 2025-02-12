Jake Paul Buys Private Jet, 'I'm Global!'
Jake Paul 'I'm Global!!!' ... Buys His First Private Jet
Jake Paul has reached private plane status -- El Gallo just revealed he copped his own jet!!
The 28-year-old documented his big purchase with an Instagram video Wednesday ... doing a little dance on the tarmac with his new toy (complete with a big red bow) positioned behind him.
The boxer also showed off the interior as well, revealing a dark oak and white interior design, beige seats that can lay flat like a bed, TVs, and his own flight attendant.
"Bought my first jet🤪," Paul said in the caption. "Went global cause I'm global🤪silly me."
To make you feel even more broke ... Jake pulled up to the jet in a gray Maybach SUV, which also had a red bow on it.
These gifts are just the latest perks of Jake's wildly successful career. Remember, the 11-1 heavyweight boxer made history when he fought Mike Tyson on Netflix last year ... which set a record with 108+ million viewers worldwide.
He reportedly earned $40 million for that match.
Jake is also launching a new reality show with his WWE Superstar brother, Logan, and recently tried to set up a fight with Canelo Alvarez.
"I'm the new face of boxing," Paul said. "You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved."
Hard to argue ... as not every fighter has their own jet.