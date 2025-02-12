Jake Paul Buys Private Jet, 'I'm Global!'

Play video content

Jake Paul has reached private plane status -- El Gallo just revealed he copped his own jet!!

The 28-year-old documented his big purchase with an Instagram video Wednesday ... doing a little dance on the tarmac with his new toy (complete with a big red bow) positioned behind him.

The boxer also showed off the interior as well, revealing a dark oak and white interior design, beige seats that can lay flat like a bed, TVs, and his own flight attendant.

"Bought my first jet🤪," Paul said in the caption. "Went global cause I'm global🤪silly me."

To make you feel even more broke ... Jake pulled up to the jet in a gray Maybach SUV, which also had a red bow on it.

These gifts are just the latest perks of Jake's wildly successful career. Remember, the 11-1 heavyweight boxer made history when he fought Mike Tyson on Netflix last year ... which set a record with 108+ million viewers worldwide.

He reportedly earned $40 million for that match.

"I'm the new face of boxing," Paul said. "You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved."