Logan Paul Claims $300K Worth of Watches Stolen From Bag At Airport

Logan Paul is on the hunt for whoever jacked expensive watches from his luggage during a recent trip ... claiming he believes some TSA agents with sticky fingers are behind the $300k swipe.

The WWE Superstar laid out what he thinks happened in his latest vlog ... telling his brother, Jake, he's no longer in possession of the $50,000 Audemars Piguet he gifted him for Christmas.

"It got stolen at the airport," the Maverick said. "I have reason to believe someone opened my bag during TSA and nabbed it out of there."

"I don't wanna point any fingers, but those motherf***ers definitely took it. Allegedly. In my opinion."

To make matters worse, Paul said his $250K Patek Philippe was also nowhere to be found after arriving at his destination.

"Whoever was working United [Airlines] that stole that s***, f*** you. I'm gonna find you and pursue you to the fullest extent of justice," Logan added.

It turns out Jake hasn't had much luck with timepieces, either ... as he told Logan he, too, lost a valuable watch -- a Richard Mille worth up to $550K now.

We reached out to United Airlines regarding Logan's claim ... and we're told the matter is currently under investigation.