WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' In Atlanta Draws Hip Hop Powerhouses

Monday Night Raw In Georgia Brings Out Hip Hop Royalty
WWE's "Monday Night Raw" didn't just bring the high-flying action to Atlanta ... it also attracted some of the biggest names in the rap game!!

The final Raw before the Royal Rumble was a who's who of hip hop ... including Lil Yachty -- who trolled Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston by wearing a shirt that read "The New Day Sucks."

Quavo decided front-row seats weren't enough ... so he made his way through the crowd with WWE Superstar Jey Uso, a moment that blew the roof off State Farm Arena.

Grammy-award winners Killer Mike and 2 Chainz also showed face at the event. Tity Boi's no stranger to wrestling ... as he took in WrestleMania 40 live from the City of Brotherly Love last year.

Outside of some big-time rap names ... Kai Cenat was also in attendance. Beyond his prime viewing spot, he was given the chance to make his own entrance in front of the sold-out crowd. He also got an invite to the Royal Rumble this Saturday from Pat McAfee.

It was a wild night, especially for Logan Paul ... who announced he would be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match -- with the chance to earn a world title shot at the Show of Shows in a few short months.

A-Town did not disappoint ... you're up, Indy!!!

