WWE Raw Ring Collapses During Last Man Standing Main Event

Play video content WWE

A WILD moment went down during the main event of WWE's Monday Night Raw ... as superstars Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed fought in an epic Last Man Standing match -- which ended with the entire ring collapsing!!!

It happened when Reed -- who weighs in at 330 pounds -- and Strowman -- who tips the scales at 385 -- made their way to the top rope. Once the two got into position, Reed brought their combined 715 pounds crashing down to the mat -- leading to all hell breaking loose!

"The ropes are gone," RAW commentator Joe Tessitore said. "The ring has gone down, and both men are laid out!"

"What is there left to destroy now," he said.

While the ringside crew was probably dreading the cleanup of the destruction ... fans on social media were loving every second of the moment -- with one writing "YESSS WE ALL WANTED THIS."

The craziness didn't stop there. Just before Reed got to his feet to secure the win ... Seth Rollins made his shocking return to the ring after almost two months away -- hitting a curb stomp on his rival and handing Strowman the victory!