WWE, Sami Zayn Pay Tribute To Johnny And Matthew Gaudreau

WWE, Sami Zayn Pay Tribute To Gaudreau Bros ... During Calgary Taping

WWE's Monday Night Raw went down live in Calgary on Monday ... and the wrestling promotion and one of its Superstars paid tribute to the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, after an alleged drunk driver tragically killed the brothers.

The emotional tribute in Calgary -- where Johnny spent the first seven years of his NHL career -- started off with Sami Zayn rockin' a Flames jersey with Gaudreau's number 13 as fans in the arena sang along to his music.

It didn't stop there ... after a segment involving Zayn, WWE kicked it to reporters outside the arena, showing off a massive display fans created outside the arena in honor of the brothers.

Fans left behind Gaudreau jerseys, flowers, hockey sticks, posters and even some of Johnny's favorite snacks.

It was a touching tribute from WWE ... the same day the brothers were laid to rest.

Of course, Johnny and Matthew, the night before their sister's wedding, were killed a little over a week ago by a suspected drunk driver.

That driver, Sean Higgins, is facing two charges of death by auto after authorities say he admitted to drinking "5-6 beers" before the accident.

He's due back in court in early September.

