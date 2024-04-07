Celebrities Ringside at Star-Studded WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 brought out wrestling's biggest and brightest ... and, even some of Hollywood's biggest names pulled up to Philadelphia for the festivities.

The first night of the biggest weekend in wrestling saw a deluge of superstars come out for the festivities ... including Lil Wayne who performed at the event, and NFL superstar Jason Kelce who handled some business in the ring.

Model Winnie Harlow took in the action, fur coat hangin' off her slender frame ... sitting up close and personal with the ring like it's New York Fashion Week.

And, San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle pounded a beer while taking in the action. Remember ... GK's hopped in the ring at Wrestlemania 39 -- so, ya gotta imagine he's truly drinking in the form here.

Other celebs in attendance ... Meek Mill, Coco Jones, Lane Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, Lil Baby, Wale, 2 Chainz, Gabriel Iglesias, Michael Rubin, Druski, Lilly Singh, Wallo, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Mark Kerr and many more.

And, of course, The Rock jumped in the ring with Roman Reigns to take down Cody Rhodes ... capping off the dazzling night of star-studded matches.