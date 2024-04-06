The Rock, Roman Reigns Beat Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins At WrestleMania

The Rock proved ring rust is just a myth on Saturday -- returning to the squared-circle for the first time since 2016 at WrestleMania 40 ... and ending the epic match with the win!!

The Final Boss and Roman Reigns paired up against Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in a tag-team match to cap off WWE's first night of festivities ... and the whole thing was fireworks from start to finish.

In fact, action broke out outside of the ropes numerous times ... and Cody and Seth were in for a world of pain, as Rock -- a real-deal exec with WWE's parent company, TKO -- made it clear to the ref early on ... if he counted, he's fired.

Rock secured the dub with a vicious People's Elbow ... but not before giving a shoutout to Cody's mom.

CODY RHODES ROCK BOTTOMS THE ROCK ONTO THE TABLE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/vzMW9oJWvw — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 7, 2024 @WrestleClips

Rock pinned Cody after the move ... and the win comes with some serious weight, as Rhodes' fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will now go down under Bloodline rules.