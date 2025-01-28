WWE Superstar JD McDonagh Suffers Broken Ribs, Punctured Lung During 'Raw'

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh will be out of action for the foreseeable future after a move gone wrong during "Monday Night Raw" ... which left him with some significant injuries.

The scene happened during McDonagh's tag team match with Dominik Mysterio against the Viking Raiders. While attempting a move from the ring apron down to the floor, McDonagh seemingly caught too much air ... and missed his opponent. Instead, his head smacked on the announcer's table.

He somehow went on to finish the match ... but some fans in attendance reported the 34-year-old fell to the floor once he got backstage.

Later in the night, JD posted to social media that while he was good, he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung ... and would be sidelined for a couple of months.

First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good.



I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that.



See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻 — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) January 28, 2025 @jd_mcdonagh

Based on JD's injury report, it seems his head was somehow fine after the scary moment ... which was fans' initial concern in real-time.

The ailment will keep him out of the Royal Rumble event this Saturday ... and could potentially hurt his status for WrestleMania, which is slated to go down 80 days from now in Las Vegas.