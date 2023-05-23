Hulk Hogan Says He Feels Better Than Ever Thanks To CBD, THC Use

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hulk Hogan has endured 28 surgeries over the last decade after years of wrestling injuries ravaged his body ... but the WWE Hall of Famer tells us thanks to his THC and CBD use, he feels better than he has in 45 years!

"I always joke about I didn't get the memo that this stuff was 'fake' and after the 10 back surgery and two knees and two hips, it's just a situation of you do get hurt out there all the time," Hogan told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weekdays on FS1).

Hogan continued, flat out saying ... "I feel better than I've ever felt at 69 years old, I feel like I'm 25 again."

If you know anything about Hulk's physical ailments (Hogan's publicly talked about enduring horrific pain on a daily basis), it's truly an incredible comeback.

"It definitely helped me because as I said the slow walk back from the prescription drugs ended with me downing the Tylenol and the Advil and Aleve's and finally even that wasn't working for me," Hogan said.

"As I moved away from that and got into the CBD world, it really changed the game from my sleep to the inflammation, the way my wrists and my joints hurt, across the board, it helped me with my health."

In fact, Hulk is such a proponent of THC and CBD, he's actually launching his own brand with the company behind Mike Tyson's "Tyson Ranch 2.0" and Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip," Carma HoldCo.

"When I saw what Ric and Mike were doing, I instantly wanted to get on the team because you use CBD for energy, for sleep, for fitness -- it just made sense. It's a logical extension of where I already was but this is the safe way to approach things instead of that wild card way of doctor's prescription stuff. It just didn't make sense anymore."

Hulk's new partner, Chad Bronstein, Carma's President, also joined us to preview the new health and wellness brand ... which he says will feature not just CBD and THC products but also "functional mushrooms."